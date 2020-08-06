Giant Eagle has pulled three types of a Utah supplier's onions in response to a salmonella-related outbreak, company officials said.
The move was made after receiving notification that Onion 52 onions it supplies were sourced from Thomson International, which health officials say shipped red onions potentially contaminated with salmonella to 50 states.
In response, Giant Eagle pulled Onion 52 onions – red, yellow and white varieties – from its Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland stores Aug. 1, Giant Eagle officials said.
"There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date associated with this recall," the company wrote in a media release.
The recall involves bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce departments since June 6.
Customers who have purchased the product and are still in possession of it should dispose of the onions. Customers may also bring in the qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District locations to receive a refund.
For questions, customers may contact Onions52 at 801-773-0630 or by email at customerservice@onions52.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.