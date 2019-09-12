EBENSBURG – The Ghost Town Trail is one grant application away from becoming the first continuous rail-trail loop in the nation.
During a regular Cambria County Commissioners meeting Thursday, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for $3 million to finish the 5.5-mile loop.
Connecting the Ghost Town Trail in Cambria Township near the Route 219 overpass and completing its 32-mile and 16-mile loops has been a goal of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority for years.
In August, the authority celebrated the opening of a two-mile extension of the trail past Revloc.
Last year, the authority held a ribbon-cutting on the first phase of a loop, a $1.2 million, 7.5-mile extension at the Vic Miller Road trailhead.
“(The trail) is definite an economic draw to the community,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the conservation and recreation authority. “We really have a gem in the Ghost Town Trail.”
Kitner explained that the county applying for the grant eliminates the need for a large sum of matching funds.
Construction drawings and requests for proposal have been completed, he added, and could be put out for bid immediately if the grant is received.
The project is “shovel ready,” Kitner said, which could make the county’s grant application more appealing in the competitive awarding process.
“It’s 100% ready to go,” Kitner said.
When it comes to securing grants, the commissioners also discussed the replacement of its grant facilitator, John Dubnansky, who was named the city of Johnstown’s economic development director on Wednesday.
Bryan Beppler, county human resource director, said Dubnansky’s formal resignation has not yet been submitted, but after it is, the county will begin advertising for the position.
After thanking Dubnansky for his nine years with the county, President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said filling Dubnansky’s shoes “is important, not just for the county, but also for municipalities – boroughs and townships – school districts and nonprofit organizations” in need of assistance to obtain grants.
