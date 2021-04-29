EBENSBURG – An effort to finish a 32-mile Ghost Town Trail loop is a step – and more than $630,000 – closer to reality.
The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority received three separate grants to help the group accomplish the task toward enabling the trail system to be walked, jogged or biked in a continuous, more than 50-mile loop.
If all goes well, the $632,000 in support will enable the group to carve four new miles toward that goal – from the Beulah Road extension portion of the trail to Nanty Glo, said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the recreation authority.
“That would make our project at least 95% complete,” he said, noting that several trail bridges and a little more than one mile of path would remain.
The latest funding was obtained through a $249,000 Commonwealth Financing Authority Grant, $282,000 in Department of Community and Natural Resources support as well as $100,000 through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said the continued progress with the trail should encourage more people to use and visit the well-known trail, which often ranks on regional and national “top” hiking destination lists.
The Ghost Town Trail was also named DCNR’s Trail of the Year.
“As a strong supporter of the outdoors, I’ve helped secure funding for this project before and I’m happy to do so again,” Burns said.
“This trail and our other outdoor recreation opportunities draw thousands of visitors to our communities, helping the local economy, while providing families and folks access to the outdoors.”
Kitner said he is working on separate efforts to acquire the remaining funds needed to finish the work.
But work on the Beulah Road to Nanty Glo path is expected to occur this year.
