EBENSBURG, Pa. – Officials from Cambria Township and the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority met to review the Cambria Township portion of the C&I trail extension project to the Ghost Town Trail.
According to the authority’s executive director, Cliff Kitner, the township’s involvement was requirement due to changes in how PennDOT handles crossings. He said that a highway occupancy permit will be required.
The project is a more than three-mile extension of the trail from Cambria Township at Allie Buck Road and Beulah Road to Nanty Glo Borough
Cambria Township supervisors Chairman Tim Bracken said on Tuesday that the Township's portion of the project will occur along the old railroad.
“If you come down through there, you’ll see that there’s two big, high banks that come through there in that intersection," Bracken said, "and what they’re doing is they’ve got to cut the banks down from the trail and the trail's going to cross the state road."
Kitner said the supervisors appeared to be excited about the project.
Bracken said that the trail extension will be a positive for the township.
“I think it’s going to be a nice section of trail down through there,” he said.
Bracken added that he believes it will bring people into other parts of the township.
“Recreation is big in the township, especially in our parks," he said. "They’re full all summer long.
“People just love to get out and the trails bring more and more people in and hopefully they’re utilize our parks and that Ghost Town Trail section is actually relatively close to Revloc. So they can utilize our pavilions and everything over there and they can have their trail hikes and bike rides and everything and go all the way down right into Nanty Glo right from the Revloc park area.”
