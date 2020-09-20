PORTAGE – Portage Area High School students have a new physical education activity this year to keep them moving and socially distanced, Superintendent Eric Zelanko said.
While at the U.S. Department of General Services surplus facility looking for cameras, he saw something that gave him a “crazy idea.”
Zelanko saw 17 bicycles that were available for $40 apiece, and half a dozen helmets.
“What the feds had the bikes for to begin with, I have no idea,” he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, normal physical education activities aren’t permitted and state leaders have advised districts to allow students outside for class when possible.
Zelanko thought cycling would fit those recommendations.
“They’re not perfect but should allow our students to have some fun biking around the circle of our parking lot during PE,” he said.
Before buying the bikes, he asked the board and health and physical education teacher Martin Slanoc for thoughts on the situation and everyone was on board.
The next time he went to the surplus facility, Zelanko did some negotiating and picked up the beach cruiser model bicycles for about $20 each and purchased the helmets as well.
“It’s the talk of the town,” Zelanko said.
After some minor repairs to the bikes, the helmets were outfitted with stripes in school colors and some got a “P” for Portage, everything was ready to go.
Zelanko said the students are excited about the opportunity.
Thursday morning, four sophomores took the bikes for a spin and could barely hide their smiles.
“It’s just fun to ride around with your friends,” Luke Scarton said.
He and classmate Andrew Miko spent the period pedaling up the hill near the elementary school before looping around the building and starting from the lower parking lot again.
Lily Mathieson and Kenna Redfern also made use of the two-wheelers, but chose to avoid
the hill.
“I think it’s smart for them to let us ride bikes,” Redfern said.
Mathieson agreed, adding that it’s nice to get outside and take a mask break.
“That’s the goal, to get these kids out of the classroom and get them moving,” Slanoc said.
He’s also fond of the bikes.
Slanoc said riding is a good substitute for normal physical education activities.
The students were provided with safety instructions and given guidelines about where they could go.
“There’s a lot of things going on in schools that aren’t fun,” Zelanko said. “Being able to go bike ride with a couple of your buddies is fun.”
As long as the weather permits, the students will be able to take the bikes out during every available gym class.
“It’s good exercise and it’s enjoyable,” Zelanko said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.