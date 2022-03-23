JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gardens of blue and silver pinwheels will once again be popping up across Greater Johnstown.
They appear every April as a local fundraiser for the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center during National Child Abuse Prevention Month. For a donation, organizations can receive pinwheels and signs to display in support of the cause.
“The pinwheel is the national symbol of healthy and happy childhoods, so the pinwheel represents what all kids deserve,” Diana Grosik, executive director of the Richland Township center, said.
Planting the pinwheel gardens is a way “to get people talking, to get people to know we’re planting them for a reason,” according to Grosik.
“Our hope is to blanket the whole community,” she said.
Several other fundraisers are scheduled, too.
On April 16, A Night of Hope & Healing Benefit Concert and Basket Raffle will take place at Bottle Works in Johnstown.
Three bands are set to perform – The Ne’er-Do-Wells, The Rusty Shackles and Essential Machine, an indie group from Pittsburgh. Admission is $10. Four levels of sponsorship are also available – $100, $250, $500 or $1,000 – for the BYOB, all-ages event.
The center also plans to:
• Place jars at locations throughout the community with the goal of collecting 1 million pennies, which would be $10,000;
• Operate a pinwheel pledge in which employees and customers can donate $1 to have their names on paper pinwheels displayed at a business;
• Encourage offices to hold dress-down days when employees can donate a preset amount of money to wear casual clothes;
• And sell $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win cash or Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off tickets.
The center is selling individual pinwheels, T-shirts, pins, message pens and bracelets, along with accepting donations.
“It’s all about that community behind all of this, too,” Nina Licastro, the center’s outreach and development coordinator, said. “It’s not just us trying to do something on our own. It’s all of us.”
The money raised will help Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center carry out its mission to help abused children and educate people in the community about the issue.
“It’s something people do not want to talk about, but they need to be aware of the signs,” Licastro said. “They need to be educated, and children need to be believed.
“The biggest thing is shining that spotlight on them. We know what happens. It happens everywhere, too. Every school, every community, this happens, so no one should feel shamed if it happened to them.”
Contact Licastro at nlicastro@cambriacac.org or 814-254-4567 for more information about the fundraisers.
