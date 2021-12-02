Gerald Zahorchak

In the Pennsylvania’s court system, there is case presently being heard against the government related to school funding. The case is especially important as the outcomes will impact Pennsylvania’s economic standing for years to come.
It is a historically big case, asking for more than $4 billion dollars. The relief for which this writer prays: provide adequate financial resources and then insist that all students graduate with on-grade-level skills in reading, writing, math, science and civics education.
A high percentage of students in Pennsylvania, including students from our region of western central Pennsylvania, graduate without the level of career or college readiness to succeed in a future which will demand more than ever before in terms of basic literacy. Fixing this problem requires giving every school the resources to hire enough teachers, paraprofessionals and staff. In other words, this is a case about each school having enough revenue to ensure that all students will graduate on grade level.
There are no school districts in our region that have been assessed by the commonwealth’s own study (Augenblick, Palaich and Associates, Inc. study, 2007) with enough capacity, which again, begins with the revenues necessary to complete their mission. The legislature called for the study, Act 114 of 2006. The study is updated annually, according to the Ed Law Center, by “Matthew Kelly, an assistant professor of education at Penn State, (who) calculates each district’s shortfall based on a 2008 state law assessing the cost of providing education that would enable students to meet academic standards.”
Kelly looks at each district according to the shortfall per student.
The primary financial, capacity problem is not about property taxes, as Pennsylvania’s school funding system relies far too heavily on property taxes, it is about the shamefully inadequate amount of funds coming from the state.
The respondents in the lawsuit, the state government, will argue that our state spends higher amounts than the national average when it comes to per-pupil spending.
That is easily refuted in two ways. Firstly, when one considers the marketplace includes the states located in the northeastern United States.
Moreover, there are dozens of districts that have an abundance of taxable properties which can easily raise money to spend two, three or more times the amount of money that can be raised in communities with less wealth, less property valuations.
Those high spending districts increase the “average.”
To give merit to that misleading argument is like believing that if Bill Gates walks into the restaurant, in any of our communities locally, that the average income level is probably over $1 million per person dining, working in and passing by the restaurant on average.
To use those arguments seems to be a deceptive strategy meant to confuse the public. The school funding case, going on now in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs will easily, in this writer’s view, demonstrate that this case is about one topic: gross inadequacies of school funding exist in most school districts in the commonwealth: and all in our region’s schools.
The case is about adequacy (capacity to serve all students) for more than 400 of Pennsylvania’s school districts. The case is about using what the state already knows about each school’s funding needs, and it is about willingness to significantly boost student outcomes.
The investments from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are long overdue and will benefit all Pennsylvanians.
Greater Johnstown School District’s superintendent and several members of the local school community will testify at the trial this week. They and others who will testify are representing Johnstown, our region, and more than 400 school districts.
The Pennsylvania school funding trial is not about a way to re-distribute current funds; it’s about adding more than $4 billion to the funds. This case is not about politics, it’s about the future productivity of individuals who graduate from high school, and it’s about making sure those students are less dependent and more productive.
The outcome of this trial will lift the productivity of our state for many decades to come or it will continue the status quo or worse.
Gerald Zahorchak is a Greater Johnstown School District resident, former superintendent for the district, and former Pennsylvania secretary of education.
