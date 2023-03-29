Gerald Zahorchak

In Pennsylvania and in Johnstown, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our children and public schools.
We can build on the great things already happening in Greater Johnstown School District, and state leaders can respond correctly to a recent court order.
I commend the work that has been going on in Greater Johnstown School District.
I am pleased as a taxpayer and resident that our district has elected the right people to serve as trustees, and I am qualified to tell you that our district is in the most capable hands of Superintendent Amy Arcurio, one of America’s best.
Johnstown’s residents watched the district’s appropriate actions as they determined how best to spend pandemic relief monies. They smartly invested in high needs – high-cost capital items.
If those items were left to the typical bond market approach, requiring the district to borrow money, they would have cost taxpayers two to three times the amount – monies that would have come from local property taxes.
District officials wisely determined to invest in the mental health, wellness and behavioral needs of students and employees by finally affording necessary human resources: social workers, intervention specialists, mental health professionals and similar resources to provide a long-term return on the investment set to improve academic outcomes while improving and saving lives.
The impact of these funds will be long-lasting and additional resources essential to meet the needs of unique students: teachers, counselors, up-to-date books and materials.
Mostly everyone knows that in Pennsylvania, districts such as Greater Johnstown have been shortchanged.
Pennsylvanians embrace local control, but the state is responsible to meet each student’s fundamental right to a quality public education.
That’s what we heard in February, when Commonwealth Court ruled that education is “a fundamental right explicitly and/or implicitly derived from the Pennsylvania Constitution.”
The court’s 800-page decision laid out how that right has been denied in low-wealth districts across Pennsylvania and demanded that the legislature fix Pennsylvania’s two-tiered, divided by wealth, school funding system once and for all.
Thanks to Johnstown’s board for deciding to become a petitioner in the funding case, and thanks to Arcurio for her intense preparation and superb testimony in the case.
The court ordered the legislature to fix the inadequate funding and the inequities in supports given to school districts.
More than 4 billion additional dollars are needed to do the job across Pennsylvania to support the human development of every child and give them equal opportunity to reach grade level in core subjects.
The 100 most underfunded districts of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts, which are included in the Level Up program, account for more than half of this shortfall.
Historically, the students who need the most support have had the least. Johnstown, more than all other districts, has nearly 45% of students in extreme poverty – families who can’t afford to meet basic needs of food, shelter and living conditions – not by choice.
Virtually all of Johnstown’s students are from low-income families. These families are living in a community of very low wealth, as well.
The property values of the Johnstown community are extremely low, and property values determine the amount of funds a district can raise to meet the educational needs of their children.
We are an extreme state in terms of the haves vs. have-nots – e.g., Upper Merion School District’s median home value is $335,200 (median income $98,517) enabling them to spend $9,000 more than the state’s average per student investment. Johns-town’s median home value: $36,600; median income: $31,200.
Johnstown students have far greater needs for more interventions – intense tutoring by well-qualified instructors, more instructors for appropriate class sizes, more social workers and mental health employees. Unlike wealthy districts, Johnstown cannot afford to raise needed funds with local property taxes.
The court ruled these inequities are unfair. The status quo cannot stand. The state must do its part with more state funding to make up the difference and meet the needs of students.
The court did not mince words about the impact that adequate support can have for students: “The court concludes that money does matter, and that economically disadvantaged students and historically underperforming students can overcome challenges if they have access to the right resources that wealthier districts are financially able to provide.”
Arcurio and her engaged team know what to do, what the district needs. Our community wants to give her the resources necessary to help us.
We can’t without the state’s leadership.
It’s now up to the state representatives and governor.
