The preambles to the Pennsylvania and the U.S. constitutions begin with “We the People” – centering authority and ultimate concern on their respective citizens.
Keep that in mind as we consider the state of education in the commonwealth.
Are our current laws and regulations coherent, and do they keep “the People” as their primary concern?
We are overwhelmed by the variety of political chatter about education’s problems and potential solutions – vouchers, lawsuits, cyber costs, improving outcomes, controlling costs, regulating and avoiding discrimination against the poor and disabled.
One of Pennsylvania’s historically fronted “solutions” is consolidation.
According to the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, “In Pennsylvania, school district consolidation was driven by two legislative acts of the 1960s. Those led to the reduction in the number of districts from 2,506 to 528 by 1972 ... eventually (500).”
There exist many examples of tiny school districts with the overhead of a chief administrator, business offices, personnel and related expenses. Business expenses could be reduced through consolidation, but that’s not happening.
Beyond efforts to consolidate, how have Pennsylvania lawmakers addressed funding and budgetary issues for schools, and what do they propose doing next?
Lawmakers legislated brick-and-mortar charter schools.
That law’s result: 176 new school systems (many with low student enrollments), each with back-office expenses.
Did adding 176 more school systems – each with administrative staff – seem like the way to reduce funding issues?
Instead of developing plans to reduce the redundancies and embracing the idea of a solid public education provided by the Pennsylvania government, lawmakers added additional school systems: cyber charter schools, with all the mandated expenditures billed to local school districts.
Legislators now propose the idea of “lifelines,” funding for additional systems. If enacted, this idea (good or bad) comes with its own historical and economic baggage, including immediate and long-term consequences.
The immediate consequence: siphoning of even more funds from the most financially distressed school systems in Pennsylvania, schools that just proved in the state’s Commonwealth Court (an 800-page ruling) that they, including most rural schools, are collectively more than $4 billion underfunded.
Those districts are not “failing,” and they exist in problematic limbo because of a failed commonwealth strategy for funding education, which seemingly chooses to sacrifice high-quality education for all public school children, especially those with the greatest needs.
In the long term, vouchers could impact the academic rigor and quality of education provided at “lifeline” schools, since they may not be held to the same standards as secular schools.
Part of the lifeline law is the idea that some funding may be authorized for religious schools.
There are potential implications that could arise from government funding of church schools – for example, questions around the separation of church and state, since public funding for these institutions could be seen as promoting specific religious beliefs or practices.
The state Constitution specifically bars funding for sectarian schools so that all of its citizens can enjoy the benefits of a publicly funded education.
There could be concerns if certain religious beliefs are given preferential treatment over others. If enacted, it is likely to be met with protracted legal battles.
The proposed solutions of the legislature appear to diminish educational opportunities of some to the advantage of others.
Our vision is to provide a high-quality educational opportunity to every child regardless of background, circumstance or perceived ability level, as is explicit in the Pennsylvania Constitution. We must start anew with comprehensive strategy and not a salad bar of misaligned, incoherent options.
Millions of dollars might be saved with a more comprehensive plan that includes solid economical structures targeting one outcome: high levels of literacy and socially beneficial patterns of behavioral and citizenship knowledge demonstrated by all students.
State officials must completely reset many contradictory or disparate policies and take time to earnestly align systems so all children are able to reap the rewards of community and career preparation beyond high school.
For that to happen, every school must be well regulated, not permitted to discriminate based on wealth or disabilities, or to cause potentially dangerous unrest due to religious differences.
These are not radical concepts and are grounded in the most important of our legal documents.
The undergirding value is success for all children – “all means all” – no exceptions due to backgrounds, circumstances or perceived abilities.
This unmovable value must be embodied in how we conceive of our school system’s structure, and ultimate purpose.
The good news is we live in a democratic republic in which we elect representatives, high-quality people, and need them to focus and improve education’s outcomes for all.
Gerald Zahorchak is a Greater Johnstown School District resident, former superintendent of the district and former Pennsylvania secretary of education. Mark A. Conlon is an assistant professor of secondary education and director of the Social Studies Certification Program at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
