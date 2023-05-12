Name: Gerald Walker
Residence: Stonycreek Township
Education: Shanksville-Stonycreek H.S., Somerset County Technology Center
Occupation: Somerset County Commissioner Chairman
Background: Former Stonycreek Township supervisor; Member of Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development; Somerset County Child Advocacy Board (Chairman); Co-Chair of Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, among several other county-affiliated boards; Somerset County Chamber of Commerce member Mountain Field and Stream club member; National Rifle Association; Pennsylvania Farm Bureau; Kennel's Mills; Somerset County Conservancy
Family: Wife of 39 years, Kim, two daughters, five grandchildren
1. Why are you running for this position?
I bring stability, consistency, and common sense to the commissioners' office. With your ongoing support, I will continue to move Somerset County forward.
I am seeking reelection because I know that my knowledge, experience, leadership and professional relationships that I have built over the past 23 years, as a public servant, are vital to moving Somerset County forward. These qualities are crucial, as we confront the issues and challenges facing our communities. We must be able to work together to make Somerset County an area where we can live, work and raise our families.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
The co-occurring substance abuse and mental health issues that our jail and court systems face daily. We must work with (both) to find alternative ways to resolve the issues created by substance abuse and mental health issues, other than traditional methods of jail time served with limited services to prevent recidivism.
Our shrinking workforce issues in all industries across the county, including Somerset County's round-the-clock operations (county jail, emergency response center and water treatment plant) and human services.
We need to better educate our graduates about the opportunities that exist in Somerset County, with and without furthering their education.
I would also like to find an alternate funding source for local fire and EMS services. These services are crucial in protecting our communities.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
Pay for Somerset County employees has always been driven by the union contracts that the commissioners negotiate every 4 years. Pay has come to the forefront during this stretch of time, when we all feel the effects of inflation and the higher prices we see at the gas pumps and grocery stores.
During contract negotiations, wages are set for a typical four-year cycle. Once the union wages have been negotiated, non-union wages are reevaluated to be consistent with that of the union position. With all that in place, once a year as the commissioners work through the budget process, we can better allocate dollars to provide for the salaries and benefits for our employees. All the while trying not to increase the burden on the taxpayers of Somerset County
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
Having just secured $60 million for final design engineering and right of way work for Route 219, I will continue to seek funds for finishing the construction, to meet the 2031 deadline, for traveling a completed four lane highway South to Interstate 68 in Maryland.
I will use my position as Vice Chair with Alleghenies Broadband Inc. (ABI) to work with Somerset County to bring affordable and reliable internet services to the under and unserved residents of Somerset County. Past is the time that broadband was a luxury, today it is a necessity. I will work with Pennsylvania Broadband Authority to leverage dollars towards these projects.
I will continue to work with Somerset County Parks and Trails Director, Lindsay Baer, to maintain the Great Allegheny Passage for the millions of visitors that enjoy the trail and trail towns, each year.
Looking to the future, building the 911 trail, which starts in Garrett at the Great Allegheny Passage, continuing North through Somerset County towards Ground Zero, New York. I will continue working with Ms. Baer, local groups, and agencies, to complete a 5-mile walking trail, along our restored Somerset Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.