George Hancock

March was a chilly running month. There were 14 morning runs below freezing. My coldest run was on March 19 at 12 degrees.
This chilly scenario was a significant contrast to our balmy February weather.
However, the calendar reveals a positive change. April has arrived with warmer spring forecasts.
Each season lasts only so long.
This year is my 50th year as a road runner. I keep track of every mile. I use a running log book. All my pertinent data are recorded in these books from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. I started using these books in 1992.
Before that, I noted my mileage, races and weather data in a blank book. I have a 50-year treasure trove of running information.
This past winter season was the mildest in that 50-year time span. The lack of a snow pack was impressive. Sure, there was some cold, icy and snowy weather, but overall, mild weather dominated the winter season.
April promises warmer, brighter days. The sun continues climbing in the skies.
Spring rain and the warm sun increase Mother Nature’s green growth cycle. The increased daylight is welcomed.
The weather and the news are rapidly changing situations. The local, state, national and international news create numerous stories for my morning run.
Sometimes there’s not enough miles to digest these myriad topics. Some topics are not worth rehashing anyway.
During my time on The Tribune-Democrat readers’ advisory panel, many people contacted me with their newspaper thoughts and concerns. Subscription costs were the No. 1 concern. Our current economic conditions coupled with inflation have costs escalating.
Personal budgets are stretched thin these days. Newspaper circulations are declining.
What does this mean? It means the average person in Cambria and Somerset counties does not read a newspaper.
There are numerous consequences of this point. Legal and public notices advertised by local municipalities are viewed by a small audience.
Advertisement supplements have nearly disappeared from local newspapers. Those advertising a product or an event use other sources such as social media.
The other trend is the growing number of local folks canceling their cable television service. Cable service is expensive. This cost factor, plus the strong growth of streaming services, has many households no longer receiving local televised news.
So, how are individuals receiving local news? Well, in many cases, they’re not.
Many rely on the partial news items posted on social media sites such as Facebook.
Yet, only subscribers receive the full newspaper post. The social media or web television sites cover select stories. Many people are shortchanged on local news items.
Examine your cable bill. A basic high-definition package has about a $150 price tag. However, other charges push that bill into the stratosphere.
My bill lists an additional $119 in charges for the follow- ing: equipment and services, service fees, broadcast TV fees and regular sports fee, tax fees and other charges and taxes and government fees. It’s no wonder folks are dropping traditional cable services.
Cody McDevitt’s recent The Tribune-Democrat column “Let’s keep history alive – digitally” was intriguing.
Researchers and writers are aware topics can’t be fully explored unless adequate documentation exists. Many documents exist in paper form or, worse, on microfilm. Paper records are easily lost, misplaced or inadvertently tossed away. Microfilm, even if properly stored in climate-controlled conditions, fades with time.
I frequently view old microfilm newspaper articles. I see faded sections of newspapers that were never properly microfilmed.
Replacing those fading microfilmed newspapers is nearly impossible.
Digital records are the best recourse here. They provide the best access to interested people. But that preservation clock is ticking as some records fade into history.
