George Hancock

March is a farcical weather month. Many have heard this about Greater Johnstown weather: “If you don’t like the current weather, just wait 15 minutes.” That old adage really characterizes our March weather.
We began March on the mild side. I was able to run in shorts 13 mornings. March did have a 9-degree morning run. Yet, I enjoyed several 55-degree-plus morning runs and even one of 61 degrees. “Yes,” I exclaimed, “it’s an early spring!”
Then Mother Nature cued March 26. Snow returned to the region. The next day was a cold snowy mess.
March remains one of my favorite months despite these turbulent weather patterns.
The reason is twofold. We have five family members with March birthdays, including my own and daughter-in-law Bethany’s. The other reason is that March begins our spring season.
March 1 starts meteorological spring. All spring weather records are recorded from March 1 through May 31. The vernal equinox fell on March 20. This date is the traditional beginning of our spring season.
I’m viewing spring signs on my morning runs despite the snowy speed bumps. The songbird chorus is welcome after those long quiet winter months. Woodland critters moving about is another great spring sign. Life has returned to my roadside scene.
Soon, spring colors will paint our landscapes. Those colors and warmer temperatures are perfect running companions.
I mentioned March is a family birthday month. I saw a Facebook post near my birthday that had me thinking. It goes, “When you realize that 1970 and 2022 are as far apart as 1970 and 1918 ... I’m just going to need a minute ...”
That’s an intriguing post – 52 years separate those dates, and in either direction there’s so much history. Also, many technological achievements were reached between those years. I ran through that 1970-to-2022 timeline. We do live in an incredible era.
Weather makes a huge impact on many lives. The March 21 and 22 tornado damage in Texas and Louisiana was heart-wrenching. The New Orleans suburbs saw horrific tornado damage. Some of those storm winds reached 160 mph.
Few structures can withstand that wind force. Buildings were ripped apart in moments. Cleanup and rebuilding efforts will take a long time.
Early March brought the 2022 Winter Olympic TV ratings. The ratings were poor.
The 2022 Winter Games had the smallest-ever TV audience. The viewership was down by 40%. NBC clearly underestimated the interest when bidding on this Olympic contract. Plus, the average individual has a wealth of available entertainment opportunities these days.
Every sport has a narrow fan base; attracting other individuals is difficult if not impossible when other entertainment choices abound.
One current news story fascinates me as a morning runner.
Recently, the U.S. Senate passed by unanimous consent the Sunshine Protection Act.
This bill is now under consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives. This legislation eliminates the twice a year time change. Eastern Daylight Time would remain all year.
The United States tried all year EDT twice before. Congress enacted this concept in 1942 for the World War II effort, and it ended in 1945.
Congress again passed all-year EDT in 1974. This attempt was short-lived. The measure was repealed. We returned to Eastern Standard Time in late 1974. Many parents were opposed because their children were waiting in the dark for school buses.
I prefer EST all year. But I can live with EDT. It’s time to stop the spring forward, fall back charade.
We finished March with a deadly weather awareness reminder. A horrific multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County illustrated this weather aware point.
Snow squalls combined with dense fog reduced visibility in this area. Vehicles slowing or stopped were hammered by others encountering this weather anomaly. Clean up continues at this writing.
There are several videos showing people near their vehicles while other vehicles continue to slam into the pile-up. These same videos show others up the hillside away from the wrecks.
A weather-aware individual gets to live another day. We have the resources that explain what to do in these weather situations. The more we know, the better off we are.
