George Hancock

And just like that it’s over. Was it really worth all that money and rancorous debate? The May 17 Pennsylvania primary is history. Despite all that money spent in Pennsylvania by the political parties and the special interest groups the Cambria County voter turnout was dismal.
Reviewing the Cambria County, PA Elections page on the Cambria County website, it reveals fascinating data. Cambria County has 85,512 registered voters in 125 precincts, and 30,714 voters cast their ballots on May 17. This is a 35.92% voter turnout. This election page does point out that mail-in ballots and absentee ballots are not included in these totals. Those votes are still being tabulated at this writing.
My Scalp Level Borough turnout was even lower. There are 431 registered voters in Scalp Level, and 132 ballots were cast for a poor 30.63% voter turnout.
Scalp Level’s population has fallen to 679 people. This is an 11.93% decline from 2010. Scalp Level’s median age is now 56.4 years. Projected future census figures for Scalp Level are bleak.
Flipping online pages to the 2020 U.S. Census figures for Cambria County is discouraging. Cambria County had a 2020 population of 133,472.
The 2021 projected county census reveals another 1% population decline. Looking at current data shows 108,823 individuals are 18 or older and eligible to vote. Yet, as mentioned, Cambria County has 85,512 registered voters. Where are those other 54,798 eligible voters?
Clearly, both political parties failed with voter registration efforts, and 55,000 or so is a fair-sized city. Cambria County, to survive, needs an active, engaged and informed population. Elections clearly have consequences. Fewer and fewer folks are deciding elections. This is a disturbing trend.
My recent Sunday morning run was through the Mine 37 area. I have a 5-mile run loop through Mine 37 up Eisenhower Boulevard to Scalp Avenue and home. It’s a hilly trek but very scenic. Plus, it’s the area currently in our local news.
I mentioned in my last column about the proposed Quaker Sales Asphalt plant near Mine 37. The Richland Township Zoning Board recently held hearings to discuss this proposal. This meeting was well-attended, but the length and scope of the testimony resulted in a continuance into June.
It’s an interesting story with significant sidebars. There is another asphalt plant located in Richland Township along Solomon Run Road. This HRI plant, owned by Colas Inc., has about 60 employees, according to their website. This plant has operated here without newsworthy issues for numerous years.
This proposed Quaker Sales asphalt plant is a contentious story. Social media are inflamed with comments both pro and con regarding this asphalt plant.
My Sunday morning run here was peaceful. I did utter “hmm” when I exited the Mine 37 Road and began my Eisenhower climb. There’s a large digging operation underway above the Erickson ball fields. Rocky materials are being removed for various projects. This is a noisy and dusty operation. Every time I run by here, a thought crosses my mind, “How did this excavation operation end up in this commercial area?”
I recently had an intriguing conversation with the Scalp Level Borough mayor and his wife. The central theme of the conversation was the quick spread of rumors as it relates to the Scalp Level’s police protection contract.
Scalp Level contracts with neighboring Windber Borough Police Department for police services. Police protection is expensive. Local residents feared Scalp Level’s meager finances would lead to reliance on the Pennsylvania State Police for patrols and handling emergency calls.
I pointed out rumors are fueled by inadequate information. The lack of a borough website or Facebook page hinders transmitting information quickly. The publication of a newsletter every two years is OK, but inadequate in our 24/7 21st century world.
The Scalp Level Borough office staff, although part time, are a great source of information. Questions and concerns are also addressed by borough council at regularly scheduled meetings. Scalp Level will have police service for the next five years as confirmed by the mayor.
My morning runs will continue in a safe and secure manner. I always wave at the black and white units as they patrol past. Their presence is soothing as late spring transitions to our summer season.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
