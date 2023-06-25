JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Greater Johnstown historical figure finally has a monument after 246 years, commemorating the spot where this frontier-era venture occurred.
Samuel Adams’ and a Native American warrior’s common grave now features a granite marker donated by Lou and Wendy Mihalko.
Adams; his brother, Solomon Adams; and his sister, Rachel Adams, were pioneer settlers in what now is southern Cambria County. The Adams were early settlers with a hazy history – hazy in the sense that the Adams family story is based on oral history handed down through the generations.
Oral history, unless documented in written form, is subject to individual interpretation and speculation. Imagine 25 people in a room. A moderator relays a story to person No. 1. That first person tells this story to the next person, and so on across the room until person No. 25 hears the tale. Human nature, attention spans, forgetfulness and time refine that original tale. The tale told to person No. 25 never resembles the original story. Imagine the twists, turns and embellishments that the Adams story gained over the past 246 years.
Yet, across those centuries, the Adams family saga maintained key elements.
An issue in December 1777, possibly a Native American insurrection instigated by foreign nations, had the Adams family and other settlers seeking refuge at Fort Bedford.
A roving band of Native Americans surprised the family members, either during the exodus from Cambria County or on the return to their homesteads. Rachel Adams and Samuel Adams were killed by the attacking Indians in separate locations. Several others were captured and moved to Canada.
Local history states that Samuel Adams and the Native American warrior fought each other to their death, and that family members found their remains and decided to bury them together.
A key question – where was this burial spot?
“The History of Cambria County,” written by Henry Wilson Storey, was published in 1907. Storey collected the local oral histories and various accounts of our region’s early settlers and melded these stories into a written Cambria County history. Storey describes this 1777 incident, but doesn’t mention Samuel Adams’ burial location.
Richland Township, despite its size, prosperity and historical significance, never had a local history center. Nor is there a well- researched history book detailing Richland’s rich heritage. However, the East Hills region has an informative 65-part newspaper serial history.
The Tribune-Democrat, through its then-sister-owned publication The Windber Era, published a 65-part East Hills history series from March 15, 1983, through June 5, 1984.
The Windber Era was a weekly publication distributed to The Tribune-Democrat subscribers in the East Hills region.
Tribune-Democrat reporter James W. Siehl and his wife, Lois Siehl, wrote the fascinating history. The section detailing the Adams family saga, “Adams family made its mark in Richland-Geistown,” was published on May 10, 1983.
This article included a picture taken by Tribune-Democrat employee Dean Maxwell. This picture depicts Orlando Seese, his granddaughter, Jodi Horne, and Jodi’s uncle, Danvir Johnson. This group is studying Samuel Adams’ burial site marked by two rocks. Maxwell’s photograph is perhaps the first known picture of the Adams’ burial plot.
A key component of this historical tale is Father Modestus Wirtner. Wirtner was a Cambria County resident born on March 20, 1861, in Carrolltown. He died on Aug. 30, 1948.
Wirtner was a published author and historian. He published his book “The Benedictine Fathers in Cambria County, Pennsylvania,” in 1925.
Wirtner wrote, “During an incursion of the Indians in the service of the British about December 1777, the Adams siblings with John Chaney and Thornton Bridges were ambushed near the present town of Elton while driving their cattle to Fort Bedford.”
Wirtner describes the Adams story, but does not pinpoint the gravesite, yet he is the person who marked this burial spot with the rocks. Wirtner never explained how he obtained this important information.
James Siehl noted this point in his Windber Era article. Siehl wrote, “It was through the work of a priest who loved local history that the location of the double grave is known. The Rev. Modestus Wirtner, who served St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Johnstown and other parishes, marked the spot by standing two large, flat-pointed stones on edge in the ground. It is not known how Wirtner pinpointed the graves.”
St. Joseph’s 100th centennial book, published in 1952, provides additional information about Wirtner. He was affiliated with one of St. Joseph’s missionary churches, St. Gregory’s in Daisytown. Wirtner served at St. Gregory’s from 1930 through 1942.
Today, a permanent monument donated by the Mihalkos marks the purported historic burial spot just off Mount Airy Drive beyond Cole’s Crossroads in Richland Township.
The monument foundation was donated by Mihalko’s General Contracting. Dan Kennedy from Meek & Dalla Valle Funeral Home designed the monument.
Lou Mihalko labored over the wording on the monument.
He has a great love of local history and wanted to capture the essence of this tale with all its complexities. Mihalko said, “We must preserve our local history for future generations.”
Mihalko envisions schoolchildren and others visiting this site. The monument area is designated as a protected historic burial site. Mihalko mentioned future plans, including cleaning the area while maintaining the current natural state. Local resident Ron Fresch has volunteered his services to maintain the natural integrity of Samuel Adams’ burial spot.
A Highland Sewer and Water Authority sewer line right-of-way is located nearby. Visitors must be aware and respect the private property and homes that surround this burial site. Traffic is also very busy on the Mount Airy Drive corridor.
Today, thanks to this new monument, Samuel Adams and the Native American warrior, although gone, are no longer forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.