A Monroeville geologist died Wednesday after falling 100 feet down an embankment in a wooded section of Jackson Township near Adams Avenue, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Lees said the 59-year-old man was working for New Jersey-based Groundwater and Environmental Services, which was surveying a section of ground to determine if a gas line was compromised due to a recent mudslide.
At approximately 12:26 p.m., the man fell while on a hillside tramroad, causing him to tumble down the hill.
Lees said an autopsy was planned for Thursday to determine the cause and manner of his death. The incident is not viewed as suspicious but as of Wednesday evening, it was not clear what caused the man to fall.
Jackson Township Police were investigating.
Jackson and Nanty Glo fire departments assisted at the scene, using an all-terrain-vehicle equipped for rescues to retrieve the man from the steep area, Lees said.
The individual’s name was being withheld pending family notification, he said.
