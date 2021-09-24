JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although there is no known cause for a vast majority of both breast cancers and ovarian cancers, a small percentage of cases are linked to some known genetic factors.
Those with strong family histories of cancer, especially in close relatives, should consider genetic counseling available through all hospitals in the area, doctors say.
“If we identify a patient who has a strong family history of breast cancer, we ask all our patients about family history,” Dr. Gregory Whorral said from Windber GYN Associates. “We have the facility to offer genetic testing at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.”
Both the gynecology practice and the breast center are parts of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Based on the results of genetic counseling, the hospitals can order genetic test panels that screen for dozens of gene mutations known to cause cancer, genetic counselor Kim Knapp said at the Joyce Murtha Center.
“The bigger panel we’re doing now is an 84-gene panel, where 13 years ago, it was two,” Knapp said. “The price went from $4,000 to $250.”
The two main genes that are linked to both breast and ovarian cancer are the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Knapp said those whose DNA carries the BRCA mutations have up to a 60% lifetime risk of ovarian cancer and up to almost 80% risk of breast cancer.
Learning they are at such an elevated risk prompts an increasing number of women to seek preventive surgery, also known as prophylactic surgery, Knapp said. For breast cancer, that’s a double mastectomy to remove both breasts. For ovarian cancer, it can be a complete hysterectomy or just having the ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed.
To call attention to the related cancer risks, the Windber hospital connected its extensive breast cancer awareness campaign with the Ann Harris Smith Foundation’s ovarian cancer campaign.
The shared campaign – called "Screen One Screen All" – encourages women to schedule their regular health exams.
Ovarian cancer survivor Marianne Spampinato heard about the campaign and was ready to get on board. She put together a basket of ovarian and breast cancer awareness products and has begun selling tickets through local businesses to raffle off the collection.
Spampinato is working with Tina Perry, owner of AT Merchant, to organize a women’s health fair scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Johnstown Galleria.
The Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center will have an informational display and Perry is lining up health and wellness businesses and local agencies. Information about participating in the women’s health fair is available by contacting AT Merchants at 814.270.2160 or by email at ATMerchantShopping@gmail.com.
The Ann Harris Smith Foundation has been spreading the ovarian cancer awareness message since it was founded in 2001.
Harris Smith was the wife of Laurel Auto Group founder and President Mike Smith, and the mother of Vice President Matthew Smith. A popular elementary teacher, Harris Smith died of ovarian cancer in 2002, but not before she and her family organized the first Laurel Auto Group Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic to help raise funds and spread awareness about ovarian cancer.
Every September, the foundation sponsors a Turn the Towns Teal campaign through Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown. Students and community volunteers place teal ribbons on poles and trees around Johnstown and surrounding communities for National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
There are also public service advertisements and billboards. The Laurel Auto Group dealerships are decked out in teal ribbons and ovarian cancer information is available for customers.
