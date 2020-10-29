Genesis Christian Academy will host its annual Christian bookstore event from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Friendship Bookstore will offer books, Bibles and devotionals, along with christian movies and music, children’s books and games, calendars, planners, cards and Christmas items.
An author signing for the children’s book “Kamille’s Quest of Courage” will be held.
Homemade soup will be available for purchase.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
