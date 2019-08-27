Members of Geistown’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the post’s founding at a celebration on Sept. 7 at the post, 651 Lamberd Ave., organizers say.
George Kohan, senior vice commander of VFW Post 155 Gen. Charles T. Menoher, said that a representative of the Pennsylvania VFW headquarters in Harrisburg is expected to attend the event and to read a proclamation by the national organization honoring the Geistown post for its longevity.
The post’s actual 100th anniversary is Sept. 9, a Monday, but the celebration is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 to coincide with the weekend. Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be “some music later on in the evening,” Kohan said. The event is open to members of the post and to U.S. military veterans.
Post 155 has 431 active members, 390 or so of whom are life members, according to Kohan.
The post also has “a very good social membership,” he added.
In the community, Kohan said, the post supports police departments, fire companies, ambulance services, youth sports teams and community organizations. On occasion, its members put together care packages to be sent to U.S. troops deployed overseas.
“That’s part of our charter – not only to take care of the veterans, but also to take care of the community,” he said.
Kohan noted that many veterans’ social organizations, including several local VFW and American Legion posts, were founded in the immediate aftermath of World War I and are thus celebrating their 100th anniversaries in or around 2019.
“One hundred years is quite an accomplishment, given that some posts are closing up for various reasons,” he said.
