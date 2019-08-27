SHUHAYDA[mdash] Margaret L. (Ashcom), 69, Johnstown, passed away August 27, 2019 at her home. Born July 22, 1950 in Johnstown, to the late Alvin C. and Helen V. (Updyke) Ashcom. Preceded in death by brothers, William, James, Alvin, and Charles. Survived by husband, Bernard D.; son, Sean marr…