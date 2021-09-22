The Belmont Street detour at the Geistown roundabout will be lifted on Monday when Swank Construction Co., LLC, begins the next phrase of construction.
Traffic that is currently using the two open legs of the rotary from Scalp and Nees avenues will continue to do so.
"The project is on schedule," PennDOT Press Officer Tara Callahan-Henry said.
"The roundabout itself will be open fully by winter shutdown, then work within the project limits outside of the roundabout will continue next season."
In the next phase, work will continue on the Bedford Street side of Scalp – the fourth leg of the roundabout – and a permanent eastbound lane along Scalp will be built.
That includes the sidewalk, curbing, pavement markings and placement of roadway signs.
"Motorists should expect delays at various times throughout this stage and are advised to use caution driving through the work area," a Wednesday release from PennDOT said.
Callahan-Henry said construction on the rotary "has been running smoothly, but with any project, there can be adjustments or minor problems that need to be worked through as project progress."
The winter shutdown will begin in November and last until March.
Safety tips for roundabouts in the PennDOT release include, yield to pedestrians and circulating traffic when approaching the roadway, traffic moves counterclockwise in the rotary, look left when entering and use a right turn signal to exit.
More information about infrastructure in District 9 is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results.
