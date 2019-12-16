Geistown police have obtained four search warrants to help them find the person who killed a man whose body was found on Nov. 25 in the garage of his 609 Sunberry St. home.
Anthony Profaizer, 74, whose body was found in the garage half covered with a gray carpet, died from blunt force trauma to the head.
The search warrants are for the house and property, a 2006 Blue Pontiac Grand Prix the was parked inside the garage and a 2006 black Chrysler 300 that was parked in the driveway.
Investigators also are combing through cell phone records.
“Investigators continue to make this case a priority and are working around the clock to bring this killer to justice,” Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said.
“They’re following up on leads and interviewing people.”
The investigation began when a family member reported Profaizer missing since Nov. 11. Police arrived at the home and found him on the garage floor.
County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said it is the fourth homicide in Cambria County this year.
Investigators have called it an isolated incident as they try to determine where the victim was and who was with him in the hours leading up to the murder.
“We will find the person or persons who did this,” Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.
Geistown police, Cambria County detectives and the Coroner’s office are investigating.
