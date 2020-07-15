A Geistown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of impersonating a public servant after he allegedly flashed a Windber police badge to secure a surveillance video from Walmart in Richland Township, which he used to file an insurance claim, authorities said.
Jason William Knipple, 36, of the 2600 block of Bedford Street, waived his right to a preliminary on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, in Stonycreek Township.
Richland Township police charged Knipple with impersonating a public servant and false report to law enforcement.
A charged of insurance fraud was withdrawn.
According to a criminal complaint, Knipple, a former part-time police officer in Windber and Geistown, allegedly had two duplicated police badges made by a company that supplies police uniforms and accessories.
Knipple allegedly showed a Windber police badge to a loss prevention officer at Walmart on April 19, requesting video that reportedly showed how his GMC SUV was damaged.
“He is not a police officer and he was walking around with law enforcement badges,” Richland police Detective Thomas Keirn said at the time.
Knipple then telephoned Richland police to report a hit-and-run. When Richland police reviewed the video, they said it showed no hit-and-run taking place in the Walmart parking lot, the complaint said.
Police allege that Knipple knew his vehicle was not damaged at Walmart because he had previously reviewed the video, the complaint said.
He is free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.