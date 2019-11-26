The death of a Geistown man whose body was found at his residence Monday morning has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.
An autopsy was conducted for 74-year-old Anthony Profaizer.
"The victim died from blunt-force trauma to the head that is consistent with an assault," Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said during a news conference Tuesday.
"The manner of death is being ruled a homicide," he said.
It is the fourth homicide in Cambria County this year, Lees said.
Geistown police were called to check on the man's welfare shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
Police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said when he arrived, he found Profaizer inside the garage of his home on the 600 block Sunberry Street.
Neighbors in the quiet community are not in danger, the chief said.
"I'm sure there are some nervous people there, but we can't stress this enough that we do believe this to be an isolated incident," Zakucia said.
Police have not given a possible motive the murder.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 814-472-2100.
"We're interested in his whereabouts 24 to 48 hours prior to him behind found," District Attorney Kelly Callihan said. "Anyone who may have seen him, talked to him or had any dealings with him, we're asking you to come forward and provide that information to the police."
Geistown police, the state police mobile lab and county detectives were at the scene.
"There are many people out in the field (Monday) and (Tuesday) working to solve this crime," Callihan said.
