A Geistown man will stand trial, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl inside the Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Department building in 2017, authorities said.
Kevin Paul Roles, 23, of the 200 block of Bentwood Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
East Conemaugh Borough police filed criminal charges after receiving information from a mandatory reporter of a sexual assault involving a juvenile.
According to a criminal complaint, the girl said Roles assaulted her in the fire station’s game room on First Street in East Conemaugh.
Roles is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
Roles remains free on bond.
