A Geistown man was charged Monday with rape and statutory sexual assault in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred in 2017.
Kevin Paul Roles, 22, of the 200 block of Bentwood Avenue, was charged by East Conemaugh police after receiving information from a mandatory reporter of a sexual assault involving a juvenile.
According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl said Roles assaulted her in the game room of the Conemaugh Valley Fire Company station.
During a forensic interview at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, the alleged victim said Roles forced her into a chair, assaulted her and only stopped when she complained of pain, according to the complaint.
Roles was arraigned Monday by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Aug. 26 before Zanghi.
