EBENSBURG – The defendant in a homicide case out of Geistown Borough appeared in court on Tuesday to attend a habeas corpus hearing.
John E. Hoffman, 53, formerly of Waterfall Drive, faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery in the November 2019 killing of 74-year-old Anthony Profaizer inside his Sunberry Street home, court records indicate.
Hoffman’s attorneys, public defenders John Lovette and Joseph Sutton, have filed a motion seeking dismissal of the case. Tuesday’s habeas corpus hearing was held in response to the filing of that motion. Judge David J. Tulowitzki did not make a ruling on the matter Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorneys Heath Long and Joel Polites presented testimony during Tuesday’s hearing from four witnesses – a Pennsylvania State Police forensic scientist who analyzed DNA samples taken from the crime scene and three former Cambria County Prison inmates who said Hoffman admitted to the crime while they were locked up together.
Hoffman has maintained his innocence during previous court appearances.
