Surrounded by dozens of loyal customers, employees, family and shiny cars, Brett Reaman marked the opening of Reaman Auto Sales & Service at 2311 Bedford St., Geistown.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said Thursday. “We are family-owned and looking out for the best interest of our customers.”
Reaman, a Johnstown native, started as a salesman at the company, then Hornick Auto Sales, in 2010 after he graduated from Pitt-Johnstown.
In the past decade, he grew into management roles and is now the owner.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony coordinated by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce was held at the business Thursday.
“Brett is great,” Chamber President Amy Bradley said.
“He felt strongly about the business and was interested in purchasing it and keeping the team together. I think he’s a great example of the impact a young person can have who invests in the community. It’s encouraging and exciting.”
