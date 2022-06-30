JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Standing quite symbolically on the opposite sides of the street from each other, two groups gathered outside of Planned Parenthood in Johnstown to express their opinions about the abortion issue on Thursday.
About two dozen pro- abortion rights advocates held a special rally, while a few anti-abortion rights individuals gathered as they often do at the Franklin Street location.
The disparate groups made their points clearly known with signs and verbal comments, while some did cross the street to talk to each other.
The gatherings occurred after the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, an almost half-century- old court case in which a woman’s constitutional right to abortion was determined.
“We can’t lose Planned Parenthood, and we can’t lose women’s rights to their bodily autonomy,” said Gayla Regan, a co-organizer of the pro-abortion rights demonstration.
“Right now, we have less rights than a cadaver. That’s sickening. I’m a cow right now. I’m a piece of livestock. That’s what I am now. We have no choice now.”
Regan, who had an abortion as a teenager, said she was at the event “fighting for all the young women that come after me. We need to save our rights.
“We need to be able to do what we want with our bodies.
“It’s not fair.”
Jayce Pecze, who co-organized the pro-abortion rights event, said he “felt that not only big cities are important to express their voice, but also smaller cities, too. I believe that’s what makes a democracy.”
Tom Venditti, who is anti-abortion rights, called the Supreme Court decision “good news.”
“I think eventually even pro-choice people will see it’s better for the country, it’s better for women, better for the country,” Venditti said. “It’s good to have women giving birth, not feeling like they have to abort. You have to create a culture that is encouraging. We need to see a lot of pro-life centers opening up, help centers where pregnancy is no longer looked at as an oh-my-God trauma, but rather a blessing and a gift.”
With Roe no longer the law across the country, each state will now determine its own abortion policies.
Nancy Fesko, who called abortion “murder,” said, “I think the Supreme Court ruling was good, and I hope the states go and they make the right decisions as far as abortion is concerned, too.”
Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks of pregnancy or later in cases when the mother’s health or life is in danger.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he will oppose laws to restrict abortion access.
This year’s gubernatorial candidates – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican – are on opposite sides of the issue. Shapiro is pro-abortion rights. Mastriano is anti-abortion rights.
Pecze said what abortion laws exist in Pennsylvania will “boil down to whoever wins governor later this year, which hopefully Josh Shapiro does.”
Venditti added: “It’s very important that people understand what’s at stake in this next election for sure. If you want a pro-life state here in Pennsylvania, you’ve got to get out and vote. It’s very important.”
