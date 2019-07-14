Testing work is scheduled to get underway by September as part of a goal to get Competitive Power Ventures’ 1,050-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plant running by early next year.
The $700 million project that has been in the work for more than four years, and efforts will begin this fall to test the 8-mile-long water system that CPV Fairview needs to operate the facility, L. Robert Kimball Engineer Dave Minnear told the Cambria Somerset Authority on Thursday.
Minnear serves as engineer for the authority, which will provide industrial water to the plant from the line via an Iron Street connection.
Minnear’s company has been working on the CPV project since 2014, serving as a designer during the planning phase and providing additional, ongoing support to CPV’s primary contractor since the project move to construction in 2017.
The project remains ahead of schedule – and could be operational before the end of the year, he noted.
The plant will be designed to provide enough energy to power 1 million homes, the company has said.
The Cambria Somerset Authority is contracted to provide millions of gallons of its water per day to the plant, a combined-cycle system with two gas turbines and one steam turbine that also relies on water to cool its components.
As designed, the water will be cycled through the facility several times during the generation process and then exit through a second line that will carry the water back toward Johnstown for reuse, company officials have said.
Once the operation’s testing procedure begins, the water itself also will be tested and monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure it meets state and federal regulations, CPV’s Senior Vice President of External Affairs Tom Rumsey said Friday.
That includes the water that is sent back to the Cambria Somerset Authority, whose Johnstown area customers are industrial companies that use the water in their manufacturing operations.
“Competitive Power Ventures is committed to meet or exceed all applicable state and federal regulations an industry best-practices for operational quality and environmental stewardship,” Rumsey said.
