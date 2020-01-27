EBENSBURG – Peoples Gas has canceled its plans to replace gas lines throughout the northern half of Ebensburg, Ebensburg Borough Council heard on Monday night.
The cancellation of the project shouldn’t affect how the borough plans to install curbs and sidewalks along some streets in the northern half of the borough.
Plans had previously been developed to install those curbs and sidewalks in two phases, said Councilor Michael Owatt, a member of the council’s street committee.
Phase 1 of the project involved streets in the northeast quadrant of the borough, and Phase 2 involved streets in the northwest quadrant. The borough had planned to complete Phase 1 in 2020 and delay Phase 2 until 2021, following the planned gas line replacements.
Dan Penatzer, borough manager, noted that the cancellation of the gas line replacement project would make it possible to complete both phases of the project at the same time in 2020, but recommended that the borough complete the project over two different years as planned. Council President Doug Tusing said that the latter plan is in fact council’s consensus choice.
That course of action is meant to minimize disruption in the north half of the borough, negate the need for an interim wearing course of blacktop in the northwest quadrant and keep the project manageable for smaller contractors.
Once the final scope of Phase 1 of the project is determined, the project is scheduled to be put out for bid in early March.
Construction would then be scheduled to start in June, following improvements scheduled for April and May to the stormwater system along West Sample Street and East Sample Street.
Also on Monday night, the council sent Phil Sutton, of the Ebensburg Rotary Club, back to the drawing board to refine the club’s proposal to develop a dog park in the borough. Sutton, who introduced himself as the chairman of the club’s dog park committee, had proposed building the dog park on borough-owned property at the corner of South Caroline and East Triumph streets, next to the East End Playground.
“Our basic idea is that we want to provide the community with a dog park,” Sutton said. “Our intention is, we will fund it, for the most part. We will build it on your property, and it will be yours.”
Councilor Scot May asked Sutton who would be liable if a person is bitten by a dog at the dog park, who would be responsible for enforcing the dog park’s rules and regulations and who would clean up after dogs if their owners fail to do so, among other questions. May then expressed his concern that building the dog park would lay a significant amount of liability and responsibility at the feet of the borough.
A handful of borough residents from South Caroline Street and East Triumph Street attended the meeting to voice their opposition to the dog park as planned. One resident argued that the children who currently use the East End Playground could be endangered if a dog park is built next door. Another suggested that the club might find more suitable sites outside the borough in Cambria Township.
Tusing, who noted that the creation of a dog park has been supported by borough residents in past surveys, asked Sutton and the club to look into finding a site that’s a little further away from residential areas and that has more parking spots available.
Councilor Theresa Jacoby suggested that they seek the input of Dirk Johnson, the borough’s recreation director.
“We do applaud your efforts and don’t want to discourage you from moving forward,” Tusing told Sutton, “but we do want to find a solution that works for everybody."
