SOMERSET – Two weeks after a sinkhole caused a crash on Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothersvalley Township, plans are into motion to repair the void, state Department of Transportation officials said.
But it might be mid-August before the well-traveled road can reopen, PennDOT Press Officer Tara Callahan-Henry said Monday.
If all goes as planned, crews will be drilling boreholes along a stretch of the road near Garrett and filling them with a cement-like grout material.
Once the void is properly filled, 100 feet of the road surface will be reconstructed during the weeks that follow, she said.
An outside contractor will handle the grout work and PennDOT road crews will do the road repairs later this month, Henry said.
The road travels overtop a former Somerset County underground mine.
Two people were transported to UPMC Somerset and treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed due to the sinkhole, state police said at the time.
For now, a detour directs travelers to follow Mud Pike and Old Route 219 to Garrett.
