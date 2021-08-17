SOMERSET – A busy central Somerset County corridor has reopened a month after a sinkhole forced its closure.
Work to repair Garrett Shortcut Road has been completed, enabling the road to be opened to traffic, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.
Two people were transported to UPMC Somerset and treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed due to the sinkhole in the Brothersvalley Township road, state police said at the time.
The road travels over an underground mine – one of many under the surface of coal-rich Somerset County.
Crews had to drill boreholes along a stretch of the road near Garrett and fill them with a cement-like grout material to reinforce the area beneath the roadway, PennDOT press officer Tara Callahan-Henry said.
Approximately 100 feet of the road had to be reconstructed after the grout was added, leading to a month-long closure.
