A section of Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County, is closed due to a sinkhole, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A detour has been placed that will direct travelers to follow Mud Pike and Old Route 219 to Garrett. The roadway will remain closed until the area can be investigated further and repairs can be made.
One accident has been reported in connection to the sinkhole. According to the Somerset County 911 website, a single-vehicle accident occurred at 3:40 p.m. Sunday because of the collapsed roadway. Two patients were taken to UPMC Somerset.
Berlin and Garrett fire departments, along with Berlin EMS and Meyersdale EMS, responded to the call.
