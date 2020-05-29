MEYERSDALE – A Garrett Borough man will stand trial in connection with the overdose death of a Meyersdale man last month, authorities said.
Duane D. Hetz, 57, was held for trial for possession with intent to deliver heroin following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale.
The top charge of drug delivery involving death was dismissed.
According to a criminal complaint, Meyersdale police were called to a Dale Street home on April 17. A woman said she found Johnny Butler deceased in the bathroom and called 911. Confidential informants reportedly told police that Hetz sold heroin to Butler, the complaint said.
Hetz is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
Hetz is awaiting trial in connection with a second drug death. State police in Somerset alleged that Hetz sold heroin to Elissa Frances Ritchie who suffered a fatal heroin overdose April 18.
Troopers said they found Ritchie deceased in the bathroom of the home in the 500 block of Dale Street. Troopers said they found one full stamp bag and three empty bags all marked "Blue Magic." Also found were three syringes, a plastic spoon, a cotton ball and a cellphone.
Troopers searched Hetz's residence and reportedly seized two stamp bags of heroin and the names of drug buyers written on pieces of paper.
Troopers charged Hetz with drug delivery involving death, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility.
No trial date has been scheduled.
