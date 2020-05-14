MEYERSDALE – A Garrett Borough man charged last month with providing heroin to a woman who later died was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a second death, authorities said.
Meyersdale police charged Duane D. Hetz, 57, of the 100 block of Smithton Road, with drug delivery involving death.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a Dale Street home on April 17. Elissa Frances Ritchie said she found Johnny Butler deceased in the bathroom and called 911.
Confidential informants reportedly told police that Hetz sold heroin to Butler.
Butler had told a family member that Hetz "has some good stuff," the complaint said.
During the investigation, Ritchie reportedly admitted to taking heroin bags marked "Blue Magic" from the scene after she found Butler had overdosed.
Police said Ritchie later died of a drug overdose. State police investing that death found empty bags marked "Blue Magic," three syringes, a plastic spoon, a cotton ball and a cellphone, the complaint said.
Hetz was previously charged in the Ritchie case with drug delivery involving death.
He was arraigned on the second charge by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale. Hetz is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
