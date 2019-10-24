A historic covered bridge in southern Somerset County will soon be closed for repairs, the Somerset County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday afternoon.
The closure will go into effect on Monday at Burkholder Bridge, which carries Burkholder Bridge Road over Buffalo Creek in Brothersvalley Township, about two miles northeast of Garrett. A detour will be posted.
Repairs of the 52-foot-long, 149-year-old timber bridge will be carried out by workers from Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett.
The bridge is expected to remain closed for approximately 90 days or until the completion of the project.
It’s the second closure of a historic covered bridge in Somerset County this year.
Conemaugh Township’s Shaffer Covered Bridge was shut down indefinitely for repairs in June; that closure has become a point of controversy among a handful of Covered Bridge Road residents who say they’re now forced to take a steep, dangerous detour to get to Somerset Pike.
