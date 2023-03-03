JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five greenhouse seminars will be offered in March and April at Sandyvale Greenhouse at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown.
“In 2014, we had the idea to offer educational seminars in our greenhouse that would serve as an outreach into the community,” said Diana Kabo, president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy. “They’ve grown over the years to where we not only have classes in the greenhouse, but also do them in the outdoor classroom setting.”
Seminars will run from 10 a.m. to noon and include “The Fascinating World of Hummingbirds” on March 25; “The Best Garden Ever!” on April 8; “Composting 101” on April 15; “The Wonderful World of Houseplants” on April 22; and “Designing, Building, Planting and Caring for an Alpine Crevice” on April 29.
The March 25 session will be led by the Garden Club of Johnstown and will focus on the various hummingbird species seen in Pennsylvania, their fall and spring migration, specific plants that attract them and the role that feeders have in their survival. Participants will make their own hummingbird feeders from recycled wine bottles.
On April 8, horticulturalist Ron McIntosh will discuss choosing the right plant varieties for the area, planting, fertilizing, weed control and watering through harvest season. Attendees will take home a vegetable plant.
On April 15, Penn State Extension certified master gardener Sue Konvolinka will demonstrate how to compost and feed your garden and plants for free. Participants will choose a plant and pot it in compost soil to take home.
On April 22, McIntosh will show attendees how to keep houseplants happy and healthy all year long through proper care and propagation. Attendees will take home a houseplant potted during the workshop.
On April 29, Penn State Extension certified master gardener Larry Coco will guide attendees in the creation of an alpine garden that mimics the growing environment and types of plants that have evolved, survive and thrive in rugged mountain regions of the world, and how to care for an alpine garden once it is established. Attendees will take home an alpine garden plant potted during the workshop.
“We’re very excited for our seminars this year, and the instructors are very knowledgeable in their topics,” Kabo said.
She said the seminars attract both novices and experienced gardeners who are looking for more ideas and information.
“They are very relaxed, and they’re kind of a back-to-basics type of thing,” Kabo said. “We get nothing but positive comments about each seminar. People leave and they say they’re so glad they came. We have repeat attendees every year because it’s such an enjoyable experience.”
Cost for each seminar is $20 per person. Each seminar will have handouts and take-home projects. Refreshments will be served.
Class size is limited to 30 seats per session and advance registration is required. To register, call 814-266-7891 or email dmkdaylily@atlanticbb.net to receive a form that can be mailed to Sandyvale, P.O. Box 41, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
Registration also can be done online at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org. Click on “Event Calendar” and select the seminar of your choice.
Also, “Sandyvale Annual Plug Fest” will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1. Attendees will learn how to transplant plant plugs into six-packs. There is no fee to attend.
