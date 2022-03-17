JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spring will be in full bloom at these seminars.
A series of five greenhouse sessions will be offered in March and April at Sandyvale Greenhouse at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown.
“We started this series in 2014 when we erected the greenhouse with the purpose of bringing the public into Sandyvale and offering educational programming for the community,” said Diana Kabo, president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.
Seminars will run from 10 a.m. to noon and include “How To Create a Living Art Masterpiece” on March 26; “Houseplants and Succulents” on April 2; “The Importance of Native Bees” and “Simple Elements of Design for Container Planting” on April 9; “The History of Native Americans in Western Pennsylvania and the Food They Grew” on April 23; and “Life in the Tropics, Plants That Will Grow Here” on April 30.
The March 26 session will be lead by Ron McIntosh, the former “Green Grower” on WJAC-TV, who will demonstrate creating bonsai and topiaries. Each attendee will go home with a bonsai plant they created.
On April 2, McIntosh will demonstrate how to easily make a succulent planter, which attendees will create in class and take home. He also will discuss the care of succulents and houseplants and different ways to plant, propagate and grow them.
On April 9, the Garden Club of Johnstown will offer a session on learning more about mason bees and their importance as pollinators to the environment. Attendees will make a native bee house to take home for their garden.
In the second session, participants will learn some simple elements of design and how to create a striking planter using “thrillers,” “fillers” and “spillers” for their porch or garden. Flowers from the Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy greenhouse will be featured. Attendees will have a finished container planting to take home.
On April 23, Pitt-Johnstown history professor Paul Douglas Newman will discuss his 14-year research on Native Americans and how and why they settled in this region. A take-home garden project will be created by attendees. There also will be local Native American displays and artifacts.
The April 30 workshop will feature Sister Patti Rossi, of the Order of the Sisters of St. Joseph, who will discuss her years of missionary life in the tropics, the plants there and which ones will grow in this region. Each attendee will create a tropical planter to take home.
“There’s a lot of interest in the seminars, and it’s a varied list of topics this year,” Kabo said.
She said the seminars attract novices to experienced gardeners who are looking for more ideas and information.
“We keep them low-key and very relaxed and informal so people are comfortable at the seminars, but it is offering a wide range of educational experiences,” Kabo said.
Cost for each seminar is $20 per person. Each seminar will have handouts and take-home projects. Refreshments will be served.
Class size is limited to 30 seats per session and advance registration is required. To register, call 814-266-7891 or email dmkdaylily@atlanticbb.net to receive a form that can be mailed to Sandyvale, P.O. Box 41, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
Registration also can be done online at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org. Click on “Greenhouse,” then “Educational Seminars,” and select the seminar of your choice.
