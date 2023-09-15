JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Garden Club of Johnstown will hold its annual “Welcome the Holidays” fundraiser at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
The theme is “Share the Bounty” and it will have a focus on Thanksgiving.
Presenter will be Mona D’Ambrosia of Mona’s Unique Boutique.
Proceeds will benefit beautification projects in the Johnstown area and educational scholarships.
Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by calling 814-254-8274 or 814-255-7364.
