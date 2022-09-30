JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Garden Club of Johnstown will hold its annual “Welcome the Holidays” fundraiser at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
The theme is “Candy Cane Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses” and will feature Andy Fedore with ideas for home holiday decorating, a fall fashion show, raffles and the club’s fresh pine holiday wreath pre-orders.
Proceeds will benefit beautification projects in the Johns-town area and educational scholarships.
Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by calling 841-243-3456 or 814-270-2319.
