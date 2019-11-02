The Garden Club of Johnstown is accepting grant requests for proposals from nonprofit and volunteer organizations in Cambria and Somerset counties for worthy endeavors that advance the fine art of gardening, landscape design, floral design or the study of horticulture; aid in the protection and conservation of natural resources; and promote civic beauty in Greater Johnstown.
Funding for the Community Connection Grant has become available through the community’s continuing support of our Welcome the Holidays fundraiser, which is now in its 29th year.
Up to $5,000 will be distributed to expand GJC’s mission and impact throughout the community.
Funded projects are expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020, and a brief project summary will need to be presented at a future GJC monthly meeting.
Interested applicants must submit a completed application form and all requested information by Dec 14. Applications are available by contacting the Garden Club of Johnstown at thegardenclubofjohnstown@gmail.com, or by calling 814-254-4736 or 814-243-3456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.