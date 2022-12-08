The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is offering scholarships to high school seniors, college students and postgraduate students.
Each scholarship will be a minimum of $1,000.
Students must plan to further their education in agriculture education, agronomy, floriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, botany, biology (excluding medical), conservation, environmental concerns, forestry, plant pathology, rural or urban planning, wildlife science or land management.
Applicants must be residents of Pennsylvania and be sponsored by a federated garden club.
Applications must be signed by the sponsoring federated garden club president.
Mary Jo Gardill is vice president of the Garden Club of Johnstown. She can be reached at 814-242-8902.
Once the application has been signed, the student must mail all required materials to the state scholarship chairman by Feb. 1.
In addition, the Garden Club of Johnstown is offering a scholarship to those who apply for the state scholarship. All applicants are eligible for all or a shared portion of the $1,000 scholarship.
Information: 412-417-6745 or linda.mccaulley@gmail.com.
