An employee of a local garbage collection company died Tuesday morning in Portage, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Lees identified the decedent as a 24-year-old Adams Township resident who worked for Pro Disposal.
His name was being withheld, pending notification of family members.
Lees said the man was found lying near the back of a garbage truck at 8:28 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.
He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
More details about what happened were expected to be released Wednesday after the completion of an autopsy, Lees said. No ruling had been made as of Tuesday afternoon on the cause or manner of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.