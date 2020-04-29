Two roads on state game lands near Dysart will be closed to vehicles for maintenance beginning Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Wednesday.
The roads, known locally as Dougherty Road and Green Springs Road, are both located in Dean Township on State Game Lands 108. They are accessed from Wopsy Road and are normally open to vehicular traffic during spring gobbler season, but must be closed this year for maintenance that involves heavy equipment.
Dougherty Road will be closed for 0.4 miles, starting at gate 108-24. Green Springs Road will be closed for 2.8 miles, starting at gate 108-27.
The Game Commission said the closures will last through the spring gobbler season, which ends May 30.
