The state Game Commission will offer the following tours of state game lands:
• A tour of State Game Lands 26, a 12,000-acre tract in Blue Knob, Bedford County, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The driving tour begins off Route 869 near the Bedford/Cambria County line and covers approximately 7 miles.
Participants can enjoy the historical aspects and habitat improvements conducted by Game Commission habitat crews in partnership with cooperating organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Work by the Game Commission’s forestry staff also will be showcased.
• A tour of State Games Lands 108 in Cambria County will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17. The 7.5-mile, self-guided, one-way, driving tour will highlight mountainous terrain and early fall foliage on the Allegheny Front.
The tour begins at the game lands access road along Route 53 in White Township, and will conclude on Route 865 near Blandburg in Reade Township.
Participants will be provided a pamphlet with information about features along the route.
Game Commission staff will be located along the route to highlight projects and to answer questions.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
