A Gallitzin woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a staff member at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, authorities said.
Theresa Sock, 53, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Johnstown police, Sock was being treated on Aug. 27 as a psychiatric patient when she became disruptive.
A nurse told the wheelchair-bound woman that she needed to return to her room for a time-out. The nurse was pushing the wheelchair down the hallway to the woman's room when Sock turned and allegedly struck her in the face, the complaint said.
Sock also argued with hospital staff and refused to take her medication, the complaint said.
The nurse was treated for her injury and returned to work.
Police charged Sock with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Sock is free on bond.
