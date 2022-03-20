ASHVILLE, Pa. – Crews responded to an afternoon trailer fire just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Rabbit Street in Gallitzin Township that displaced the home’s resident.
“We had a mobile home with several additions built onto it,” Ashville Fire Company's Joe Racz said. “The building was charged completely with smoke on arrival.”
Racz said that the American Red Cross was called to assist one female adult who was not home at the time.
Crews from Ashville, Gallitzin, Cresson, Portage and Loretto fire departments and Cresson EMS responded to the incident.
Several Blair County fire companies also assisted on the incident, according to Cambria County 911.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal out of the Greensburg barracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.