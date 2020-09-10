The Gallitzin Township supervisors discussed the possibility of disbanding the police force, but ultimately made no decision during the Sept. 3 meeting.
More than 20 residents turned out to the municipal building that evening to speak out against such a move, police Chief Joe Hindinger said.
“I’m totally against it,” he added.
Hindinger has been with the Gallitzin Township force, made up of three officers, for nearly 14 years.
The supervisors are considering the move due to the cost of the police department to the municipality over the past five years, he said.
Hindinger countered that the board has made a number of equipment purchases for the roads crew recently and there’s no talk of disbanding that.
If it weren’t for the public outcry during the monthly meeting, Hindinger believes the board had “every intention” of eliminating the department that evening.
If the police force in Gallitzin Township were to be dissolved, it would then be up to the state police to cover the area.
“Nothing against the state police, but they don’t come in to enforce township ordinances,” Hindinger said. “They don’t come in unless it’s a bad incident.”
After the public comment, the board told the crowd that they were testing the waters of this matter and weren’t set on how to handle the issue, Hindinger said.
The Gallitzin Township supervisors could not be reached for comment.
