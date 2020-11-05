The Gallitzin Township police are here to stay.
Township Supervisors Bill Golden and Tim Watt voted unanimously to keep the township’s part-time police department. Supervisor Larry Grimes was absent from the meeting Thursday night in the township municipal building.
The vote ended months of uncertainty that started with the township’s previous administration, including former Supervisor Gary Link, who resigned last month and was succeeded with the appointment of Watt.
Disbanding the police had been considered because the department’s budget has ended in the red for the past five years, township secretary Sue Balzano said.
Watt said police are not supposed to be money makers for a government.
“This day and age we need police more than anything,” Watt said.
About eight people from the community were present for the meeting. They applauded the decision.
Police Chief Joe Hindinger was also present.
He spoke after the meeting ended.
Hindinger has been with the Gallitzin Township Police department, made up of three officers, for nearly 14 years.
“I’m grateful for the supervisors and their support, for the residents and their support,” he said. “They showed up and backed us. I didn’t know what to expect over the last three months, and it’s a relief off my shoulders.”
