CRESSON, Pa. – A Gallitzin man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl and showing her pornography, authorities said.
Kevin F. Lee, 51, of the 900 block of Saint Mary’s Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
Gallitzin police charged Lee with two counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He also was charged with one count of unlawful contact with a minor.
According to a criminal complaint, Lee allegedly assaulted the girl and showed her pornography on a black iPhone sometime between May 2021 and November 2021.
The charges were filed after investigations by police, Cambria County Children & Youth Services and Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Lee remains free on bond.
