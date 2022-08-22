EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Gallitzin man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday in connection with a motorcycle crash in Allegheny Township that killed a Blair County woman last year when the motorcycle landed on top of her.
David Kelly Myers, 58, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic on July 8 before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
He was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months in prison with automatic parole after 41/2 months. He was also sentenced to 24 months probation with the first 4½ months being spent with electronic monitoring and the first six months with a Soberlink device connected to his car.
According to a criminal complaint, Myers was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Columbia Street near Loretto at 11:40 p.m. on June 20, 2021, when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike an embankment.
Passenger Sierra K. Farabaugh, 21, of the Duncansville area, was ejected.
Farabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene by Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
According to Lees, at the time, an autopsy showed that she died from mechanical asphyxiation due to the weight of the motorcycle landing on her.
John Farabaugh, Sierra’s father, said that he lost his youngest daughter that day due to Myer’s actions.
Farabaugh said that he would not wish the events of the past year on anyone.
“This stripped away my motivation, inspiration and zest for life,” he said
The father added that small things trigger his grief such as making pierogies which were his daughter’s favorite meal.
“Ironically, where I’m at, I need her the most and she’s not here,” Farabaugh said of his grief.
He added that Myers should have known better when he got on his bike intoxicated with a passenger.
“These are things these young guys do, not a guy your age,” he said.
Sierra’s mother, Lisa Chamberlain, said that her daughter recently graduated school and had picked up a bartending job where Myers was her boss. She said that after reading her daughter’s phone, she discovered that Myers used his position to make her daughter uncomfortable and she said the pressure led her to make the decision to ride on Myers’ new bike with him that night.
“She wasn’t just my daughter. She was my best friend. We did everything together,” Chamberlain said. “She was my baby. You took her from me.”
Chamberlain noted that Myers had an older alcohol- related charge, but it was unable to be considered in his sentencing due to the age of the offense.
She also submitted to the court photos allegedly from Myers’ social media that he had posted of alcohol he had with his meal, noting that along with continued speeding tickets, his behavior had not changed since her daughter’s death.
Chamberlain vowed to work with lawmakers so that past DUI offenses would count against an offender when a death occurs in a crash, no matter the length of time.
“My only prayer is that you don’t get out and do this to somebody else,” she said.
District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer described the case as “a true tragedy that took a life way too early.”
Neugebauer said that the investigation process included an accident reconstruction as well as toxicology tests and that the charges filed reflect crimes that the commonwealth could prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.
“We prosecuted the case based on the evidence that we have, not the evidence that we wish we had, and handled this matter in the same manner we handle each unique set of facts and circumstances,” he said. “Our hearts ache for Sierra’s family, and we recognize their sadness. We will continue to keep Sierra and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
